BIDDEFORD/SACO – City staff members in Biddeford and Saco are in the preliminary stages of developing a washing bay that could be used to clean and maintain large vehicles and equipment belonging to city and town fleets, and possibly including More...
SACO – In some ways, Thornton Academy’s Michael Laverriere hopes 2016 lasts a bit longer. After leading his football team all year in hopes of another Class A state championship title, Laverriere ended his career short of the goal h More...
Dyer Library and Saco Museum have announced the winners of the People’s Choice, Students’ Choice and Student Art Contest awards for “Reflections of Christmas: Past, Present, Future,” the 12th annual Festival of Trees. More...
West Brook Skating Rink, one of the many community projects of the St. Joseph Council of the Knights of Columbus, in cooperation with the city of Biddeford, is open as weather permits. It is closed Monday. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 3 to 7 p.m. More...
The Courier accepts calendar listings from nonprofit organizations. Submissions must be received 10 days prior to publication. Please email your listing to editor@inthecourier.com and indicate the date of your event in the reference line. More...
BIDDEFORD/QUÉBEC – Mayor Alan Casavant has been working on connecting Biddeford to a network of North American cities organized to facilitate tourism and cultural preservation among Franco populations. More...
On Dec. 15 my beloved dog Elphie passed away. For more than 20 years, I have rescued dogs. The mutts in my original pack were shelter puppies. Raised with lots of structure and a loving environment, all became good canine citizens. More...