The fourth annual Tiger Hockey Alumni game was held Dec.26th at Biddeford Ice arena where more than 50 players were in attendance, raising $3,626 for the Biddeford Hockey Boosters and Project Sunrise More...
West Brook Skating Rink, one of the many community projects of the St. Joseph Council of the Knights of Columbus, in cooperation with the city of Biddeford, is open as weather permits. It is closed Mondays. More...
The University of New England’s Biddeford campus Ketchum Library Art Gallery announced a new exhibition, “ZERO,” a photography exhibit in black and white, by Robert Pennington, to run from Jan. 25 through March 1. More...
