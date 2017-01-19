January 19, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Resigning councilor to serve on new fire committee

By Anthony Aloisio
Staff Writer
BIDDEFORD – Ward 6 Councilor Rick Laverriere has resigned from his office, and Mayor Alan Casavant has nominated resident Norman Belanger to fill the council vacancy. More...

News

Owner still searches for Beagle missing since October

By Anthony Aloisio
Staff Writer

SACO – A pet beagle has been missing from Saco since the end of October, and no progress has been made since early November in determining her whereabouts.  More...

Biddeford aims to replace all streetlights

By Anthony Aloisio
Staff Writer

BIDDEFORD – Biddeford is taking steps to replace the city’s streetlights with newer LED technology.  More...

Biddeford pursues city-wide compost program

By Anthony Aloisio
Staff Writer

BIDDEFORD – The city’s Solid Waste Management Commission is in the later stages of issuing a request for proposals (RFP) for curbside food waste collection and compost for residents.  More...

Community News

State announces area road projects

Sen. Susan Deschambault (D-Biddeford) shared details of Maine’s three-year transportation infrastructure work plan and what it means for Alfred, Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Kennebunkport and Lyman. More...

Saco PD to hold Citizen Police Academy

The Saco Police Department will hold its seventh annual Citizen Police Academy. It will begin Feb. 22 and run for nine weeks.  More...

Work sought for WinterFest exhibit

Engine invites artists to submit work to the city of Biddeford’s annual nonjuried Winter Wonderland exhibition at Biddeford City Hall opening on Friday, Feb. 3 and showing through March 18. The opening reception will be 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. More...

Things to Do

Things to Do

The Courier accepts calendar listings from nonprofit organizations. Submissions must be received 10 days prior to publication. Please email your listing to editor@inthecourier.com and indicate the date of your event in the reference line. More...

Reaching out

Great Person feeds children, families
By Anthony Aloisio
Staff Writer

BIDDEFORD – Bryan Litchfield is endeared to those who know him for his problem-solving mindset and generosity. More...

TA football player to finish high school with top award

By David Arenstam
Contributing Writer

SACO – The 2016 football season finally came to an end this past weekend for Thornton Academy’s Michael Laverriere when he was named as the 46th recipient of the James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy.  More...

Neighbors

Birthdays

Jan. 1: Happy Birthday Grammy Gail Lacroix Love Gavyn, Dylan and Alyssa.  Jan. 22: Happy birthday Bob Towne from GMACC.  More...

Another Chance Animal Rescue

It’s Another Chance Animal Rescue “Tuxie Time” at PetSmart in Scarborough. More...

Learn the basics of donating blood

The flow of healthy, oxygenated blood through the body is essential for life. It is also required in large supply when people undergo surgeries and other therapies. With the demand for blood so high, reserves are in short supply. More...

Letters

Did council go into executive session when it shouldn’t have?

To the editor: It appears that the public’s ability to participate in their local government is becoming less evident as time goes by. More...

Fire fighters have contract: employees will remain vigilant despite criticism

To the editor: On November 11, after about 18 months of negotiations with the city, Biddeford’s career fire fighters and city manager Jim Bennett reached a labor deal that is good for both the taxpayers of Biddeford and its fire fighters. More...

Animal abuse in Biddeford? Cancel dog sled team at WinterFest

To the editor:   I was taken aback when I learned that this year’s WinterFest would include sled dogs from Ultimate Dog Sledding Experience out of Oxford pulling people on city streets in downtown Biddeford.  More...

