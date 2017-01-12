January 12, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

2p1.jpg

The winner is . . .

The Courier’s Great Person Award winner is Bryan Litchfield, Saco resident and school social worker at JFK School in Biddeford. He was nominated by Biddeford resident Claire Boucher. More...

Church offers MLK day help

By Anthony Aloisio
Staff Writer

SACO – First Parish Congregational Church in Saco will offer health screening and personal care services Monday, Jan. 16, in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. day. More...

News

Having an ice time

The West Brook Skating Rink opened on Saturday, Jan. 7 for the season, after a postponement from Friday. More...

Council divided on removing taxi regulation

By Anthony Aloisio
Staff Writer

BIDDEFORD – Council members were split on whether to consider removing or changing the city’s ordinance requiring taxi cab companies to submit vehicles to an extra yearly inspection by codes enforcement.  City staff presented the cou More...

Maine band to play at inauguration

By Molly Lovell-Keely
Managing Editor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A former Courier reporter turned educator will lead the only school band in Maine selected to perform at the inauguration of presidentelect Donald Trump during festivities scheduled for Jan. 19-21.  More...

Editorial

With committee assignment, tax reform top priority

Beyond the Headlines
by Sen. Justin Chenette

The new legislative session has begun and legislators have received their committee assignments. I am pleased to have been appointed by the Senate president to serve on the Taxation Committee. More...

OOB library: have books – will deliver

By Bob Cochran

One fine day last week I was perusing the fiction stacks looking for the latest bestseller about zombie tailors overrunning a town and forcibly altering everyone’s inseams when I heard the sound of unruly laughter coming from the vicinity of th More...

Letters

Students understood diversity

To the editor:   I am the founder/facilitator of the group, “Color of Community,” a group of college aged students who teach about the dangers of bias, prejudice and stereotype and the power of tolerance, forgiveness and love. More...

Resident sues Saco officials

By Anthony Aloisio Staff Writer

SACO – City resident Barbara Colman, who lives on Stockman Avenue, has announced that she is suing six city councilors, the mayor and the city administrator, claiming that the council’s process in approving an amendment to a contract zone More...

Council talks downtown façades

By Anthony Aloisio
Staff Writer

BIDDEFORD – City staff has offered the council changes to the city code and administration designed to improve the appearance of downtown. More...

Neighbors

Birthdays

Jan. 1: Happy Birthday Grammy Gail Lacroix Love Gavyn, Dylan and Alyssa.  Jan. 11: Happy birthday Rita Lamontagne from your friends and family.  More...

Honorary pages needed at statehouse in Augusta

With the Legislature set to reconvene in January, Sen. Susan Deschambault (D-Biddeford) reminds local schools and students about the Senate Honorary Page program at the Statehouse in Augusta.  More...

Lucky Pup Rescue

Kasey is a 1-year-old girl and is a great medium size. More...

Community News

Biddeford’s WinterFest returns to downtown Feb. 3

Biddeford is readying for the fourth annual WinterFest, Feb. 3 to 5. More...

Saco Museum to open ‘Winter’ exhibit Jan. 17 to Feb. 25

Saco Museum will hold “Winter in Maine,” on view from Jan. 17 through Feb. 25.  More...

Thornton Academy to hold open house, career expo

Thornton Academy will hold an open house Feb. 1 that will provide prospective students with the opportunity to meet with the admissions team, chat with teachers, speak with current students and tour the campus. More...

Things to Do

The Courier accepts calendar listings from nonprofit organizations. Submissions must be received 10 days prior to publication. Please email your listing to editor@inthecourier.com and indicate the date of your event in the reference line. More...

