1p1.jpg

It’s like kazoo before vacation

The Biddeford Middle School faculty plays kazoo to the tune of “Winter Wonderland” at the school’s Frozen Finale assembly on Dec. 21, before the winter vacation began. More...

Voting begins for Great Person Award

By Molly Lovell-Keely
Managing Editor

It’s time to vote for the Courier’s Great Person Award nominees.  Each year we ask our readers to tell us who has influenced their lives. More...

News

Cities explore regional large-vehicle wash facility

By Anthony Aloisio
Staff Writer

BIDDEFORD/SACO – City staff members in Biddeford and Saco are in the preliminary stages of developing a washing bay that could be used to clean and maintain large vehicles and equipment belonging to city and town fleets, and possibly including More...

Year ends with more awards for TA football player

By David Arenstam
Contributing Writer

SACO – In some ways, Thornton Academy’s Michael Laverriere hopes 2016 lasts a bit longer.  After leading his football team all year in hopes of another Class A state championship title, Laverriere ended his career short of the goal h More...

Community News

Saco’s Festival of Trees winners are announced

Dyer Library and Saco Museum have announced the winners of the People’s Choice, Students’ Choice and Student Art Contest awards for “Reflections of Christmas: Past, Present, Future,” the 12th annual Festival of Trees.  More...

Outdoor rink in Biddeford opens for winter season

West Brook Skating Rink, one of the many community projects of the St. Joseph Council of the Knights of Columbus, in cooperation with the city of Biddeford, is open as weather permits. It is closed Monday. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 3 to 7 p.m. More...

Biddeford official named chairman of the House of Representatives

Speaker of the House Sara Gideon (D-Freeport) released the lists of appointments made to the various Joint Standing and Select Committees and the Standing Committees of the House. Rep. More...

Things to Do

Things to Do

The Courier accepts calendar listings from nonprofit organizations. Submissions must be received 10 days prior to publication. Please email your listing to editor@inthecourier.com and indicate the date of your event in the reference line. More...

Mayor to tap Franco tourism

By Anthony Aloisio
Staff Writer

BIDDEFORD/QUÉBEC – Mayor Alan Casavant has been working on connecting Biddeford to a network of North American cities organized to facilitate tourism and cultural preservation among Franco populations. More...

Biddeford staff test-drives electric

Saco officials share electric vehicle successes, failures
By Anthony Aloisio
Staff Writer

BIDDEFORD – City staff recently took the opportunity to drive an electric car on loan for a week thanks to a regional program. More...

Neighbors

Municipalities begin discussions of marijuana

By Anthony Aloisio
Staff Writer

BIDDEFORD/SACO/OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Area municipalities have reached varying stages of action on regulating medical and commercial marijuana activity. More...

Lucky Pup Rescue

Bridget is a 9- to 10-month old great Pyrenees/ shepherd mix (as of early November). She was found as a stray and never claimed, as is often the case in the south. More...

Honored, with flowers

Editorial

Hard days by the book

Library Links
by Melanie Taylor Coombs

On Dec. 15 my beloved dog Elphie passed away. For more than 20 years, I have rescued dogs. The mutts in my original pack were shelter puppies. Raised with lots of structure and a loving environment, all became good canine citizens. More...

Letters

Read between lines in senator’s message

To the editor:   In his Dec. 15 “Christmas lesson” column, our new State senator, Justin Chenette, set the tone for just how fair and all inclusive he intends to be. More...

