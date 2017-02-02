Rummage sale supports students, struggling families
By Anthony Aloisio Contributing Writer
BIDDEFORD – A local charity group, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, has operated a rummage sale to benefit local students and struggling families for more than 70 years. The sale, housed in the basement of St. More...
KENNEBUNK — A long-awaited joint meeting between Kennebunk selectmen and Kennebunk Light and Power District (KLP) trustees over the fate of three Mousam River dams recently drew one unexpected guest – Gov. Paul LePage. More...
SACO – Although CPM Constructors has completed the work that was required to open the bridge before the end of January, the city has nevertheless decided to keep the historic bridge closed until May. More...
Biddeford’s fourth annual WinterFest is Feb. 3 to 5 and events will coincide with the Great Maine Outdoor Weekend. It will feature snow events in City Square as well as cultural events throughout downtown. More...
With January being National Mentoring month, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine would like to take this opportunity to salute many volunteer mentors, known as Big Brothers and Big Sisters, who help change childrens’ lives for the better More...
To the editor: I’d like to add to a story I was quoted for in a story in last week’s paper about Biddeford WinterFest, “Animal activists object to film; sled team owner responds to Biddeford WinterFest protest.” More...
To the editor: Imagine if your doctor told you that you would receive your health information on a need to know basis. What would that mean? Most likely, you would only be communicated to when the doctor deemed it necessary. More...
Biddeford High School held its first Tiger PRIDE Ceremony in which students were honored for upholding the values of “Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Dependability and Empathy.” Thirty-nine students were nominated by their teachers for More...
As part of Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 29- Feb. 4), students at St. James School in Biddeford will complete a service project that displays gratitude and respect for heroes that have served the nation. More...
This morning I paid a visit to Libby Library to see what its well versed mascot, Libby Lobster, thought of the latest action film featuring a super hero with power to put the perfect crease in in any type of trouser. More...
