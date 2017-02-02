February 2, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Giving back

Rummage sale supports students, struggling families
By Anthony Aloisio
Contributing Writer
BIDDEFORD – A local charity group, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, has operated a rummage sale to benefit local students and struggling families for more than 70 years. The sale, housed in the basement of St. More...

News

Governor stands for area dams

By Wm. Duke Harrington
Staff Writer

KENNEBUNK — A long-awaited joint meeting between Kennebunk selectmen and Kennebunk Light and Power District (KLP) trustees over the fate of three Mousam River dams recently drew one unexpected guest – Gov. Paul LePage.  More...

Biddeford City hall tightens security

By Anthony Aloisio
Contributing Writer

BIDDEFORD – Access to parts of city hall will be restricted after normal business hours but the council chambers will remain open to the public for meetings. More...

City keeps Stackpole closed

By Anthony Aloisio
Contributing Writer

SACO – Although CPM Constructors has completed the work that was required to open the bridge before the end of January, the city has nevertheless decided to keep the historic bridge closed until May.  More...

Community News

UNE president to receive chamber award

University of New England President Dr. Danielle Ripich will receive the Robert R. Masterson Economic Growth Award from the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. More...

Biddeford WinterFest is this weekend

Biddeford’s fourth annual WinterFest is Feb. 3 to 5 and events will coincide with the Great Maine Outdoor Weekend. It will feature snow events in City Square as well as cultural events throughout downtown. More...

Mentors sought for Big Brothers Big Sisters

With January being National Mentoring month, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine would like to take this opportunity to salute many volunteer mentors, known as Big Brothers and Big Sisters, who help change childrens’ lives for the better More...

Letters

Look at photos on sled team company’s website

To the editor:   I’d like to add to a story I was quoted for in a story in last week’s paper about Biddeford WinterFest, “Animal activists object to film; sled team owner responds to Biddeford WinterFest protest.”  More...

Library supporters look forward to successful year

To the editor:   More...

Holding back information is not best practice

To the editor:   Imagine if your doctor told you that you would receive your health information on a need to know basis. What would that mean? Most likely, you would only be communicated to when the doctor deemed it necessary. More...

Seminar addresses ‘active shooter’ scenario

By Michael Kelley
Staff Writer

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church on Black Point Road was full of people last Tuesday, but the discussion didn’t center around religion, faith or God, but on a much different topic.  More...

City answers in lawsuit over contract zone vote

By Anthony Aloisio
Contributing Writer

SACO – The city’s attorney has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a Saco resident over the council’s approval of a contract zone agreement, which she argues was improper.  More...

Neighbors

Testing, testing

Villari’s in Biddeford announced reset belt testing. More...

Biddeford High School identifies, honors students

Biddeford High School held its first Tiger PRIDE Ceremony in which students were honored for upholding the values of “Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Dependability and Empathy.” Thirty-nine students were nominated by their teachers for More...

In the News

Watchdog group to hold meeting for residents in Saco Feb. 4

Saco Citizens for Sensible Government will hold an informational meeting 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. More...

Youth sports facility to open in former Portland Pirates arena

Maine Juniors, a Junior Olympic youth volleyball club now in its 16th year, announced its new facility, the Maine Sports Arena. More...

St. James celebrates Catholic Schools Week

As part of Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 29- Feb. 4), students at St. James School in Biddeford will complete a service project that displays gratitude and respect for heroes that have served the nation.  More...

Editorial

February brings family fun and advice

By Bob Cochrane

This morning I paid a visit to Libby Library to see what its well versed mascot, Libby Lobster, thought of the latest action film featuring a super hero with power to put the perfect crease in in any type of trouser. More...

Arundel Historical Society to host Saco, TA author

Arundel Historical Society will host local author David Arenstam 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the new library at the Mildred L. Day School on Limerick Road in Arundel.  More...

Things to Do

Things to Do

The Courier accepts calendar listings from nonprofit organizations. Submissions must be received 10 days prior to publication. Please email your listing to editor@inthecourier.com and indicate the date of your event in the reference line. More...

