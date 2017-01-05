January 5, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

Sand and snow

Waves swish sand on a beach at Camp Ellis in Saco after the Dec. 29 snowstorm. In the background, the jetty at the mouth of the Saco river. More...

Volunteer program gives seniors tax relief

By Anthony Aloisio
Staff Writer

SACO – A volunteer program organized by the city gives Saco seniors the opportunity to serve the community and to earn relief from property taxes.  More...

News

Chilling with those old cats

The fourth annual Tiger Hockey Alumni game was held Dec.26th at Biddeford Ice arena where more than 50 players were in attendance, raising $3,626 for the Biddeford Hockey Boosters and Project Sunrise More...

Click here for all stories

Community News

Chorus looking for participants

Tri City Community Chorus invites any singers interested in participating in a vocal screening for all voice parts to an event Monday, Jan. More...

West Brook Skating Rink opens for season

West Brook Skating Rink, one of the many community projects of the St. Joseph Council of the Knights of Columbus, in cooperation with the city of Biddeford, is open as weather permits. It is closed Mondays.  More...

UNE exhibit looks at the ‘displaced’

The University of New England’s Biddeford campus Ketchum Library Art Gallery announced a new exhibition, “ZERO,” a photography exhibit in black and white, by Robert Pennington, to run from Jan. 25 through March 1.  More...

Click here for all stories

Letters

Salvation Army in need of donations of clothing

To the editor:   Wintertime is the hardest season for The Salvation Army for clothing donations. Do you have items that have sat in your house for a long time that you’ve meant to get rid of? More...

Click here for all stories

Things to Do

Things to Do

The Courier accepts calendar listings from nonprofit organizations. Submissions must be received 10 days prior to publication. Please email your listing to editor@inthecourier.com and indicate the date of your event in the reference line. More...

Click here for all stories

A look back at 2016

Development abundant, along with other notable stories
By Anthony Aloisio
Staff Writer

At the end of each year, the Courier looks back at the most important stories published during the last 12 months. More...

Voting continues for Great Person Award

By Molly Lovell-Keely
Managing Editor

It’s time to vote for the Courier’s Great Person Award nominees.  Each year we ask our readers to tell us who has influenced their lives. More...

News Updates

Newest website updates:

Madawaska musicians chosen to perform at inauguration - January 3rd, 2017 - 1:46pm
Additional letters - November 3rd, 2016 - 11:29am
Biddeford native works for animal rights - August 26th, 2016 - 10:27am
Petition for second assembly surfaces - June 13th, 2015 - 9:56am
Officer given state sentiment - May 26th, 2015 - 3:15pm
Officers: man who committed suicide was abused - May 26th, 2015 - 2:06pm
Public access volunteer won't release video of forum - May 19th, 2015 - 3:30pm
Whistle Blower - May 12th, 2015 - 1:27pm
Police commission mum on abuse allegations - May 8th, 2015 - 7:56am
Residents, alleged victims, demand action from mayor, councilors - April 22nd, 2015 - 11:20am

Neighbors

Another Chance Animal Rescue

This beautiful and sweet girl is approximately 1 and a half years old and ready to find her forever family. More...

Birthdays

Jan. 4: Happy Birthday Agatha Fortin from Aline Cadorette, family and friends.  Jan. 6: Happy birthday Wanda Labbe from GMACC.  More...

Old stone cold

Reconstruction at the Stackpole Bridge in Saco on Dec. 16. More...

Click here for all stories

Editorial

The weather outside is frightful

Library Links
By Leslie Rounds

The weather outside is chilly (and maybe sometimes frightful), just as we expect at this time of year. The cold offers its own unique … inconveniences, of course. More...

Correction

In “Municipalities begin discussion of marijuana,” in the Courier’s Dec. More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed