Sen. Susan Deschambault (D-Biddeford) shared details of Maine’s three-year transportation infrastructure work plan and what it means for Alfred, Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Kennebunkport and Lyman. More...
Engine invites artists to submit work to the city of Biddeford’s annual nonjuried Winter Wonderland exhibition at Biddeford City Hall opening on Friday, Feb. 3 and showing through March 18. The opening reception will be 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. More...
The Courier accepts calendar listings from nonprofit organizations. Submissions must be received 10 days prior to publication. Please email your listing to editor@inthecourier.com and indicate the date of your event in the reference line. More...
The flow of healthy, oxygenated blood through the body is essential for life. It is also required in large supply when people undergo surgeries and other therapies. With the demand for blood so high, reserves are in short supply. More...
To the editor: On November 11, after about 18 months of negotiations with the city, Biddeford’s career fire fighters and city manager Jim Bennett reached a labor deal that is good for both the taxpayers of Biddeford and its fire fighters. More...
To the editor: I was taken aback when I learned that this year’s WinterFest would include sled dogs from Ultimate Dog Sledding Experience out of Oxford pulling people on city streets in downtown Biddeford. More...